Janet A. Miller RUTLAND Janet Anne Miller, 73, of Rutland, VT passed away on July 7, 2023 at RRMC, surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health. She was born on October 6, 1949 to Helen (Douglas) and Roy Aines in Rutland. Janet spent many years working at the former Brandon Training School. It was a career that she enjoyed and was very proud of. This was not only because of the people she cared for there, but also because of the various friendships she formed throughout the years. After the school closed Janet followed in her mother Helen’s footsteps and became an in-home care provider through the Community Access Program in Rutland. For over 30 years Janet had several clients share her home with her and her family. Janet’s children and grandchildren meant the world to her. Christmas was an especially important time of year for Janet. She took great time and care to pick special gifts for each of her family members. Janet always looked forward to her loved ones being home for the holiday. An avid traveller, she enjoyed going to the ocean in Cape Cod and Maine with her family, bingo with her friends, and trips to the casino in Saratoga. But what made Janet the most happy was having her family near. Survivors include her husband, Stephen Miller; her beloved children, Marlana Gibeault of Rutland, Christina Gibeault and Barnaby Allen of Oak Harbor WA, Jonathan and Angela Miller of Thompson CT and Joseph Miller and Dez Pratt of Rutland; and will always be remembered and deeply loved by her grandchildren Christian, Lucey, Lillian and Dylan Miller and Eva Allen; her former husband and friend Ernie Gibeault; and her special feline friends Lango and Ned. Janet was a terrific mother and will be greatly missed by her family. We will always remember Janet’s gift of gab, her endearing smile and her generous nature. The family is very thankful for the compassionate care provided by the nurses, doctors, and staff at the Rutland Regional Medical Center ICU, with special thanks to Patty Kent. A graveside service was held on Thursday, July 13th at 1 pm in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon VT, with the Rev. Sarah Ginolfi, priest-in-charge at Trinity Episcopal Church, officiating. Tossing Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
