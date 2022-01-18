Janet Ackerman Wooster POULTNEY — Janet Ackerman Wooster, 89, died Jan. 11, 2022, at the Meadows, Rutland, after a brief illness. She was born June 13, 1932, in Concord, Massachusetts, the daughter of Clarence C. and Edith V. (Wheeler) Ackerman. She was self-employed, “Gifts from the Scrap Bag,” sewing and knitting crafts and a care provider for family. Mrs. Wooster enjoyed taking classes at Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts and was also a graduate of clown school. She enjoyed riding her scooter and the band concerts in East Poultney. Survivors include four children, Hope Kennedy, of Bolton, Holly Boyce, Loren Wooster, both of Benson, Heather Ballance, of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; a brother, Philip Ackerman, of Rhode Island; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband of 13 years, Oliver H. Hulett; husband of 43 years, Loren D. Wooster; brother, Ronald Ackerman; and companion, Don Williams. The graveside service will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Cornwall. Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Benson, 3230 Stage Road, Benson, VT 05743; Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Castleton, VT 05735; or Young at Heart Senior Center, 206 Furnace St., Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
