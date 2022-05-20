Janet Brown-Kennedy-Barrett CONWAY, S.C. — Janet Ruth Brown-Kennedy-Barrett, of South Carolina and formerly Rutland, Vermont, was born June 23, 1923, in Middlebury, Vermont, daughter of Ralph T. Brown and Ruth E. Brown. She passed peacefully on April 3, 2022, at home in Conway, South Carolina. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1941 and attended Rutland Business College. She worked in the office of the Rutland Fire Clay Co. and was later employed at the Proctor Bank in Rutland. She moved to Hudson, Florida, in 2004. She was a charter member the Putnam Community Hospital Auxiliary, Carmel, New York; and past president of the Lake Mahopac Garden Club in Mahopac, New York; past high priestess of the AIROC Court 42 of the Ladies Oriental Shrine. She was a member of the Ann Story Chapter of DAR and a 50-year member of the First Baptist Church, Rutland, Vermont. Her first husband, Frank I. Kennedy, whom she married in 1946, predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her second husband, John W. Barrett, whom she married in 1983. Her sister, Mary B. Westfall, of Portsmouth, Virginia; and her longtime companion, Robert L. Collins, also predeceased her. She is survived by two sons, Paul S. Kennedy and his wife, Veronica, of Conway, South Carolina, Scott A. Kennedy and his wife, Melissa, of Orlando, Florida; her niece, Deborah Waechter and her husband, Stephen, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; and her nephew, Karl A. Westfall and his wife, Bunny, of Apex, North Carolina. Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 83 Center St., Rutland, VT 05701. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
