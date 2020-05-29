Janet Casey DORSET — Janet Casey, 100, a resident of Route 30, passed away May 26, 2020, at Bromley Manor in Manchester Center, Vermont. Janet was born May 18, 1920, the daughter of the late Erwin Roberts and Gertrude Seymour. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Rutland High School and Rutland Business College. Janet was employed in the office at Oakman Electric Supply in Rutland for a while. She was one of the first teachers at Zion Pre School at it's inception and was a substitute postmaster for Gertrude Molloy at the South Dorset Post Office for many years. She married Roy Casey March 22, 1942, and after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1946, they had a successful building and electrical business and a small appliance and repair shop. She was a member for many years of the Dorset Home Dem Group and also of the National Rural Letter Carrier Auxiliary and Mount Equinox Grange 494. She attended the First Baptist Church in Manchester. Janet enjoyed volunteering at the Thrift Shop, oil painting and crafts. She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Carol Casey; two grandsons, Silas (Sonya) and William (Katie); and great-grandchildren, Skylar, Milani, twins Riley and Taylor, and Owen. She also was especially grateful for her faithful friends, Lindy Mylott and Karen Parillo. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1977; a son in 1964; and a son in 2005. Janet is now back with all her family who had preceded her in death. According to Janet's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. If friend's desire, memorial gifts in Janet's memory may be made to The First Baptist Church in Manchester Kitchen Fund, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
