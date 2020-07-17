Janet Elizabeth (Campbell) Clark GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Janet Elizabeth (Campbell) Clark, 86, passed away on July 15, 2020, after a period of declining health, in Granville, New York. She was born in Newark, New Jersey, on May 30, 1934, to Wallace Sherwood Campbell Jr. and Marietta Ward Flater Campbell. She grew up in Chatham, New Jersey, graduating from Chatham High School in 1952. She attended Drew University, where she met her husband, Gordon Miner Clark, of Arlington, Vermont, a seminary student. They married on May 29, 1955, in Chatham, and Janet spent 18 years as a United Methodist pastor’s wife. Together, they served churches in New York state, including Stephentown, Berlin, Mayfield, Johnsonville, Ticonderoga, Granville, and in Rupert, Vermont. In 1973, they moved to Poultney, Vermont, where Gordon was the owner/manager of Clark’s IGA for 15 years. While raising their four children, they enjoyed many camping trips to Maine and Cape Cod and, in 1972, an epic, six-week, cross-country journey to Oregon and back, in a Citroen station wagon, pulling a pop-up camper. Janet was employed at various times in her life as a secretary and bookkeeper, including at Telescope Folding Furniture and Clark’s IGA. She was a social butterfly in her youth, and always enjoyed social events and gatherings of friends and family. She taught 4-H cooking and sewing classes and enjoyed playing bridge. She was warm, generous, funny and loving, a good sport and a great Mom. All who knew her will remember her laughter, her apt and ready retorts, and her uncanny memory for song lyrics. After Gordon’s death in 1997, she was no longer able to live independently, but she enjoyed her life at Holbrook’s Adult Home in Granville and later, at the Orchard Nursing and Convalescence Home/Slate Valley Center in Granville. Janet’s family would like to thank the many kind staff at both facilities who cared for her with such compassion and empathy. Janet was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Gordon Miner Clark; her brother, Thomas C. Campbell; and a great-grandson, Marcus. She is survived by her four children, Eric Clark and wife Kristine of Amsterdam, New York, Timothy Clark and wife Jennifer of Chesterfield, New Hampshire, Sara Glennon and husband Robert of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Heather Loomis and husband Jeffrey of Hampton, New York; and her 13 grandchildren, Jessica, Lindsay, Zachary, Gretchen, Joshua, Anthony, Chelsea, Clark, Mollie, Graham, Rhys, Grace and Madison; and one great-granddaughter, Josephine. She also leaves a brother, Bud Campbell and wife Dina of Scottsdale, Arizona; beloved sisters- and brother-in-law, Martha, Ardis and Donald; and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Arlington, Vermont, next to her husband. A private memorial service will be planned for the future. Any memorial donations may be sent to Music & Memory Inc. 160 First St., P.O. Box 590, Mineola, NY 11501. Music & Memory (musicandmemory.org) is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with a wide range of cognitive and physical conditions to engage with the world, ease pain and reclaim their humanity through the use of personalized music playlists. Online condolence may be made at the www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
