Janet F. O’Brien RUTLAND — Janet F. O’Brien, 88, died Sept. 24, 2021, surrounded by her family, in Rutland. She was born in Rutland, May 19, 1933, the daughter of Vernon L. and Bernice (Bush) Fifield (Bush’s Bakery). Janet was a graduate of Rutland High School in 1951. She worked at New England Telephone Co. for 13 years. The “Telephone Company” experience made for lifelong friendships and memories. She only returned to fulltime work outside the home, after the death of her soul mate, Neil Edward O’Brien, in 1984. Prior to this, she had served her community on election days by either working the polls or assisting with absentee ballots. Ultimately, she found more lifelong memories and friendships at the Proctor Bank and shared shifts at Rutland City Hall with fellow “Telephone Co. Girl” Betty Huestis. She was proudly elected a ward clerk at the Godnick Center and served her community on several election days. She was honored to have been Ward 1 Clerk. Janet was first and foremost committed to her family where she never missed an event. During the early years, she was active as a Scout leader in both the Boy and Girl Scouts of America and numerous other of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Over the years, she could have been found doing “ceramics” at Jen’s Ceramics. as well. She was also active in UVM Extension Service programs. Mrs. O’Brien was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Surviving are a son, Barry (Lori) O’Brien, of Horseheads, New York; a daughter, Tracy (O’Brien) Coburn, of Rutland; three grandchildren, Hannah Coburn, of Rutland, MacKenzie O’Brien, of Waterford, Michigan, and Brendan O’Brien, of Horseheads, New York; as well as close family friend, Austin Pearo, also of Rutland; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held in Trinity Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery Calling hours will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451; and March of Dimes Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
