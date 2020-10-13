Janet (Howarth) Tifft WALLINGFORD — Janet Howarth Tifft, 75, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her son’s residence in Wallingford. She was born June 5, 1945, in Rutland, the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Williams) Howarth. She graduated from Arlington High School. In 1963, she married Charles Tifft. They ran a farm in Danby until his death. Mrs. Tifft enjoyed making jewelry and Christmas ornaments. Survivors include her sons, Brian of Iowa, Dana of Danby and Lane of Wallingford; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her siblings, John Howarth and Carol Holton. A calling hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. Burial will be private for the immediate family. Due to pandemic guidelines, mask-wearing is requested.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.