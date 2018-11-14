Janet Hussak MENDON - Janet Hussak, 85, of Mendon, passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Rutland Health Care. She was born in Krakow, Poland, on June 12, 1933, the daughter of Nicholas and Rose Szmiguian. Janet ran the family business, E.H. Plumbing and Heating, for 40 years. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church where she was a Eucharistic minister. Janet enjoyed cooking, entertaining, walking in the woods, reading and discussing politics. She was fluent in four languages, Polish, English, German and Russian. Surviving are a son, Robert Hussak and wife Rebecca, of Mendon; a daughter, Debbie and husband Gil Normand, of Lewes, Delaware; grandchildren Cortland, Sophia and Laney Hussak and Jessica Normand. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Hussak. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Development Fund, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701. In lieu of flowers, she would ask that you vote Republican in future elections.
