Janet K. Bennett SPRINGFIELD — Janet K. Bennett, 92, a resident of Village at Cedar Hill in Ascutney, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was born May 3, 1927, in Burlington, the daughter of Dr. Howard F. and Gladys Emery Killary. She attended Burlington High School and graduated from the University of Vermont. On Nov. 25, 1950, she married Alexander W. Bennett in Burlington. Mrs. Bennett was a mother and homemaker, raising her five children. She also worked for a time as a substitute teacher in the Springfield school system and a laboratory technologist in Chester. She enjoyed needlework, sewing, quilting and making clothes. In retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling. Survivors include her children, Sandra MacDonald of Websterville, Alex Bennett of Christchurch, New Zealand, Judith Leffler of Duval, Washington, Jane Sobieski of Amelia Island, Florida, Margaret Heins of Woodbridge, Virginia; two sisters, Elizabeth Fowler of Kansas City, Kansas, Margaret Cotanch of South Burlington; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband in 2015; and her sister, Constance Hunziker. The memorial service will be at a later date at United Methodist Church in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite local charity. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
