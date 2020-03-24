Janet L. Greenwood POULTNEY — Janet L. Greenwood, 70, died Thursday. March 19, 2020. at her residence in Poultney. She was born July 14, 1949. in Paterson, New Jersey, the daughter of Joseph T. Greenwood and Marion (Pastone) Greenwood. Ms. Greenwood worked in retail sales for several years. She also volunteered at the Poultney Rescue Squad Thrift Shop. Janet enjoyed antiques, crafts, gardening and reading. She is survived by her children, Adam Markson and wife Erika, of Poultney; and Marissa Franklin of Wind Gap, PA.; by her grandchildren, Brian Franklin, Lorraine Franklin and Freya Markson. Also by her sister, Maureen Bonasia and husband Peter of New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents and by her sister Jacqueline Greenwood. Per her wishes, there will be no visiting hours or funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 76, Poultney, Vt 05764. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
