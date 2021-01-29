Janet L. Loprete RUTLAND — Janet L. Loprete, 84 years of age, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, peacefully at her home. Janet was born Aug. 14, 1936, in Watertown, Massachusetts, to the late Martin and Mary Finn. She was the youngest of six children, three preceded her in death. Janet graduated with a nursing degree from Catherine Labouré School of Nursing in Boston, Massachusetts. Janet and her first three children moved to Vermont in 1963, later adding three additional children. While in Rutland, Vermont, Janet worked at the Rutland Hospital for many years then transitioned to working at Beverley Manor Nursing Home, eventually retiring from The Pines, formerly Eden Park Nursing Home, after 40-plus years of dedicated service in the nursing profession. Janet professed her life to Christ in 1972, she loved to read her Bible, praying for and with others, praying for her church and cherished praising the Lord. She loved spending time with her family and shared love for all her New England sports teams. Janet had a passion for sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafts and DIY projects. With her amazing talent, she was known to make beautiful gowns, original costumes, gifts, alterations for her children, grandchildren and her community. One of the greatest gifts Janet imparted to her family was her wonderful sense of humor, creativity and amazing strength through all circumstances, and whenever possible, “jitterbug.” Janet leaves, to cherish her loving memory, her children, Linda Loprete, Deborah and Mike LoCastro, Lisa Keenan, Edward and Kim Loprete, Janine Loprete and Mary and Jay Muratorri; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews and friends. Janet was also predeceased by one great-grandchild. There will be no calling hours; a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Rutland Area Christian School, 112 Lincoln Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
