Janet Louise Goodwin COLUMBUS, N.C. — Janet Louise Nelson Goodwin, of Columbus, passed away Saturday afternoon, Jan. 5, 2019. Born in Lynn, MA, she was the daughter of the late Fritz and Maude Mahan Nelson. She attended Green Mountain College. For many years, Mrs. Goodwin worked for Continental Insurance in Glens Falls, NY, and volunteered at the Glens Falls Library. She and her husband moved to Columbus in 1998 coming from Hudson Falls, NY. She volunteered at the Polk County Library, St. Luke’s Thrift Shop and was the chair of the Tryon Estates Library Committee. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, excellent cook and a rug braider. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel C. Brown. Surviving is her husband of 49½ years, Theron M. Goodwin; one daughter, Pamela M. Brown, of Manchester Center, VT; one stepson, Dean J. Goodwin (Nita), of Cambridge, MD; one sister, Judie Prentiss, of Ashburn, VA; one step-grandson, Trevor Goodwin; two nieces Kristen Richards, of Syracuse, NY, and Karen Braun, of Vienna, VA. A private graveside service will be held. Memorials may be made to the Polk County Library, 1289 West Mills St., Columbus, NC 28722; Thermal Belt Habitat for Humanity, 1111 Keith St., Hendersonville, NC 28792; or to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com.
