Janet M. Ackert ARLINGTON — Janet Marie "Grannie" Ackert, 86, a resident of Arlington (formerly of Danby), Vermont, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington. Janet was born in Ludlow, Vermont, on June 12, 1935, the daughter of the late Leon and Nellie (Kimball) Godfrey and attended local schools. She was one of 10 children. Janet worked at M.L. Ackert’s in Danby making wreaths and at Manchester Wood for many years. She was a member of the American Legion in Arlington and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Manchester. She enjoyed camping, hiking, loved making wreaths, clogging, singing along to Willie Nelson while riding her motorcycle, and she was the world biggest fan of the Boston Red Sox. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. Janet is survived by her children, Doug Ackert (Kim), of Danby, Jeff Ackert (Lisa), of Granville, Allen "Ben" Ackert (Sue), of Danby, Tracy Holton (Ted), of Bennington, and Tammy Brooks (Walt), of Bennington; brother, Gordon Godfrey (Eleanor), of Middletown Springs; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Ackert, whom she married June 27, 1959, in Pawlet. A celebration of life for Janet will be held at the American Legion Post #69 in Arlington Saturday, Sept. 25, from 1-4 p.m. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Janet’s memory may be made to the American Legion in Arlington or the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, P.O. Box 528, Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, Historic Route 7A, Arlington, Vermont.
