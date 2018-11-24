Janet M. Laviana rites RUTLAND - The funeral service for Janet M. Laviana, 77, who died Nov. 12, 2018, was held Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Seward Hawley, lay minister of Mendon Methodist Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven.
