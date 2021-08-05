Janet Martin RUTLAND — Janet L. Martin, 87,died July 29, 2021, at The Pines of Rutland. She was born in Port Chester, New York, Sept. 9, 1933, the daughter of Carl and Marion (Dickinson) Peters. She was a graduate of Valley Stream Central High School in New York. Janet was employed as a bank teller in Long Island, New York. Janet moved to Vermont from Cambridge, New York, in 1996. She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Proctor. Surviving are two sons, Scott A. Martin, of Redmond, Oregon; and Brian P. Martin of Glens Falls, New York; three grandchildren, Richard, Katherine, and Lauren; two great grandchildren, Alexis, and Amelia. She was predeceased by two brothers, George, and Richard Peters. Funeral services will be held Saturday Aug. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at a later date in Calverton National Cemetery in Long Island, New York. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.