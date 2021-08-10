Janet Martin RUTLAND — The funeral service for Janet Martin, 87, who died July 29, 2021, was held Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Proctor. The Rev. Bruce Bishop and Verna Thomsen officiated. The organist was Joan Bishop. Burial will be at a later date in Calverton National Cemetery, Long Island, New York. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
