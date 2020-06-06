Janet N. Arnold MANCHESTER CENTER — Janet N. Bartram Arnold, Vassar College Class of 1955, died peacefully at her residence in Manchester Center, Vermont, on May 27, 2020, at the age of 87 (she steadfastly maintained she was 39), following a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She married the love of her life, Robert W. “Bob” Arnold in December 1954, and following her graduation, the couple moved to Troy, New York, where Bob earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The couple then relocated to Boulder Colorado, where Bob held a position with IBM as an electrical engineer for more than 25 years, and Janet worked as a laboratory microbiologist at Boulder Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Arnold continued her education with a Master’s degree in Hospital Management from Webster University, subsequently working in hospitals and as a medical recruiter in the Boulder/Denver area. The couple then embraced the grandparent role, relocating to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, who was their pride and joy. Following her husband’s death in 2008, Mrs. Arnold relocated to Vermont to be close to her family, and resided at Equinox Terrace in Manchester Center until her death. She is survived by her daughter, Janet E. Arnold, son-in-law James A. Gratton and granddaughter Janet E. Gratton, all of North Clarendon, Vermont. Her son, Paul, and husband predeceased her. Funeral services for Mrs. Arnold will be private. Donations in her memory may be sent to Vassar College, 124 Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12604; or the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR), 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
