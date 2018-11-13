Janet R. Hussak RUTLAND - Janet Rose Hussak, 85, of Rutland, died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Rutland Health Care. She was born in Lwow, Poland, June 12, 1933, the daughter of Nicholas and Rose Szmiguian. She was a member and Eucharistic minister of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Mrs. Hussak was employed as a bookkeeper for her husband's E.H. Plumbing and Heating Co. She enjoyed entertaining and cooking. Survivors are her son, Robert Hussak, of Rutland Town; a daughter, Debbie Hussak Normand, of Lewes, Delaware; and one grandson. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Hussak, who died in 2004. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.