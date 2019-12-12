Janet Reynolds RUTLAND — Janet Reynolds, 72, of Rutland, died Nov. 26, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born July 19, 1947, in Loma Linda, CA, the daughter of Arland and Ruth (Hammond) Reynolds. She graduated from Thompson School of Nursing. Janet was a licensed practical nurse and worked for many years at Eden Park (The Pines) in Rutland. Janet was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church; she sang in the choir, helped with communion and the finance office, was on the Hospitality Committee and a wonderful leader as chair of the Board of Deacons. Janet also enjoyed fostering animals and quilting. Janet taught all who knew her that kindness and hugs matter. She is survived by her brother, Duane (Vikki) Reynolds; and her niece and nephews Vince, James and Jennifer; her godson, Adam (Jody) McIntosh; and many friends whom she considered family. Janet was predeceased by her two brothers Jerry Reynolds on Jan. 5, 2004, and James Reynolds Sr. on April 26, 2016. Memorial contributions can be made to Vermont Maple Leaf Quilters, P.O. Box 1614, Rutland, VT 05701; or Lucy MacKenzie Humane Society, P.O. Box 702, Brownsville, VT 05037. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
