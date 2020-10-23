Janet Rousse Watson BARRE — Janet Rousse Watson, formerly of Barre, died at Mountain View Assisted Living on Oct. 7, 2020, in Ukiah, California, due to natural causes. She was 78. Ms. Watson was born on Jan. 11, 1942, in Barre, Vermont, to her parents, Francis and Raida Rousse. She graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Arts in 1964. She married Stephen Watson in 1964. The Watsons moved around the country several times: living in Burlington, Vermont; Wilmington, Delaware; Lubeck, West Virginia; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Parkersburg, West Virginia; and finally settling in Hockessin, Delaware. Ms. Watson was a supportive mother and homemaker who was passionate about gardening and the environment. She volunteered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Ronald McDonald House, and supported numerous environmental groups, including the Audubon Society and Sierra Club. She enjoyed travel, playing bridge and quilting. Ms. Watson is survived by her sons, Stephen Watson of Wilmington, Delaware, Matthew Watson of Austin, Texas, Andrew Watson of Willits, California; and two grandchildren, Ian and Ryan Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; and her brother, Robert Rousse. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
