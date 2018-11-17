Janet (Shepard) Laviana RUTLAND - The funeral service for Janet Laviana, 77, who died Nov. 12, 2018, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, where calling hours begin at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. A celebration of life gathering will take place at 4 p.m. back at the family residence, 6 Brightview Ave., Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, VT Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
