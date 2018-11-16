Janet (Shepard) Laviana RUTLAND - Janet Laviana, 77, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 12, 2018, as a resident of Our House Too. Janet was born Sept. 30, 1941, in Middlebury, VT, the daughter of Melwood and Marguerite (McCormick) Shepard. She grew up in Bristol, VT, and was a graduate of Bristol High School in 1959 and became a Registered Nurse after attending the Mary Hitchcock Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. In June of 1960, she married Earl Laviana Jr. and they spent 57 years together until his passing in February 2018. Janet spent much of her life as a Registered Nurse in the health care profession working nearly 34 years at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Her nursing career included staff nurse, supervisor of Med/Surgical units, head nurse of SICU, administrative assistant for Projects & Systems, interim co-director of Nursing Services, clinical director of Med/Surg/HSU and purchasing manager. During this time, she also managed to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Castleton State College in 1991. After her retirement from RRMC in 1998, she continued to work as a medical quality consultant for QRS Inc. until 2012. In her spare time, she also enjoyed the outdoors thru gardening, landscaping and playing golf. Her passion for cooking and baking will be greatly missed. Surviving are her two sons Earl Laviana III, Scott Laviana, both of Rutland; her nephews Robert and Steven Mitowski, of Stockbridge and Proctor, VT; and many nieces in Florida. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Roberta Mitowski; and by her husband, Earl Laviana Jr. Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. A graveside burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. A celebration of life gathering will take place back at the family residence located at 6 Brightview Ave., Rutland, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, VT Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495. The family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff from At Home Senior Care, Specialized Community Care, Our House Too and the VNA & Hospice for providing the care, respect and love to our mother during her struggle with dementia.
