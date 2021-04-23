Janet Vadnais CASTLETON — Janet Louise Vadnais, 73, of Castleton died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Nov. 24, 1947, in Rutland, the daughter of Robert D. and Barbara (Littler) Brown. Mrs. Vadnais grew up in Rutland, graduating from Rutland High School in 1965. She married David R. Vadnais on Aug. 8, 1970, in Castleton. Mrs. Vadnais was the co-owner of Eli’s Auto Body for over 20 years until her retirement in 2009. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #50 in Castleton and the Grace Congregational United Church of Christ in Rutland. Mrs. Vadnais enjoyed working in her flower gardens and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her husband, David of Castleton; two daughters, Krista Doyle and her husband, Chris, of Rutland and Andrea Vadnais of Milton; grandchildren, Brielle McDonald, Trevor McDonald and Kira McDonald; a sister, Roberta Weaver of Orlando, Florida; a brother, Douglas Brown of Rutland; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, David Brown, who died on April 2, 2013. Services will be private. A celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, P.O. Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486. www.takumta.org.
