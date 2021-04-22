Janet Vadnais CASTLETON — Janet Vadnais, 73, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her residence. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Durfee Funeral Home.
A few snow showers scattered about the area in the morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. High 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 22, 2021 @ 1:55 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.