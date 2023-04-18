Janice C. Bird BENSON — Janice C. (Broniewski) Bird, 61, passed away on April 11, 2023 in her home in Benson, VT concluding a courageous 2.5 year battle with breast cancer. She was born November 29, 1961 in Waterbury, CT, the daughter of Fred and Beatrice Broniewski. She graduated from Pomperaug Regional High School in Southbury, CT in 1979 before entering a career as a travel agent through the Wilma Boyd Travel School in Pittsburgh, PA. She married John Hughes in Naugatuck, CT on September 29, 1984. He died in 1987. She later married Timothy B. Bird on May 7, 1993. Upon leaving the travel industry, Janice became a self-employed restaurateur and was owner of the Stockbridge Inn before moving to Benson, VT and opening the greatly renowned concession stand, West Coast Tacos, which she owned and operated for the past 10 years. She enjoyed spending time at home with her horses, scrapbooking, skiing, and most of all, cooking. More than the act of cooking though, she got the most enjoyment out of watching others indulge in the food that she prepared. She is survived by her husband, Timothy B. Bird of Benson; daughter Elyza-Beth A. Bird of Benson; sister Marjorie Lebel of Rutland; and brother Fred Broniewski Jr. of Naugatuck, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or to any local animal shelter or humane society.
