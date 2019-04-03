Janice Clewis DANBY — Janice Greenwood Clewis, 72, died April 1, 2019. She was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Independence, Kansas, the daughter of Florence Marie and Beryl Lester Greenwood. She was brought up in Cherryvale, Kansas, and graduated from Kansas State University. On Sept. 23, 2017, she married Carlisle Clewis. Mrs. Clewis was a member of Danby Congregational Church. She enjoyed writing poetry and was the author of two children's books. The memorial celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Danby Congregational Church, 159 South Main St., Danby. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Light Radio Network, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
