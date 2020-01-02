Janice E. Hoyt Phinney NORWICH — Janice E. Hoyt Phinney, 88, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Margaret Pratt Community in Bradford. Janice was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Springfield, a daughter of Perley and Irene (Putnam) Hoyt. She graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1949. Janice studied at Boston University and later at Trinity College. She was married to Fredric N. Phinney in 1952; they made their home in the greater Boston area. After their divorce, she returned to Weathersfield with her three girls. She later worked in Public Relations at Jones & Lamson in Springfield until they shuttered their doors. She moved to Norwich and went to work as an administrator at Dartmouth College's Rassias Center for World Languages and Cultures in Hanover, NH, until retiring in 1997. An active and caring member of the community, Janice was a member and past president of the League of Women Voters. She was a member of both the Weathersfield and Norwich historical societies. She was one of the authors of a history of Norwich published by the society and she organized “Sheep Day” history events for Norwich’s school children. She was also a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Springfield and active with the Weathersfield Congregational Church UCC in Weathersfield. She is survived by her oldest daughter, Dawn E. Latané and husband David Latané; her youngest daughter, Lisa Phinney and grandson Karl Abrahamsen; her grandson, Christopher Acker and wife Taylor Hayne; her brother, Richard Hoyt and wife Sandra K. Hoyt; three nephews and their families. She was predeceased by daughter Beth Phinney; and sons-in-law Svein Abrahamsen and Robert Raiselis. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Plain Cemetery in Weathersfield. Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction assisted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to Janice's family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018; or to the Weathersfield Historical Society, 2656 Weathersfield Center Road, Perkinsville, VT 05151.
