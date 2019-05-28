Janice I. Frederick NORTH CLARENDON — Janice I. (Harrington) Frederick, 79, of North Clarendon, passed away on May 24, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Danby on Sept. 8, 1939, the daughter of Cecil and Madeline (Fredette) Colvin. On Oct. 12, 1957, Janice married Gordon L. Frederick in Danby. She graduated from Granville High School in 1957. She worked at Tambrands in Rutland and Claremont, NH, for 34 years, retiring in 2000. She volunteered at Currier Memorial Elementary in Danby for a few years. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Rutland. She enjoyed spending her time fishing, camping, gardening, bingo, feeding the birds and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Janice is survived by her three children Marsha Colburn and husband Fay, of Rutland, Sandi Davis and husband Chuck, of Pittsford, and Keith Frederick and wife Joanne, of Castleton; her two grandchildren Christopher Granger and Ashley Granger, both of North Clarendon; a brother, Donald Harrington and wife Nancy, of Danby; half-brothers John Colvin, of Middletown Springs, and Gerald Colvin, of Wallingford; half-sisters Francis Granger, of St. Augustine, FL, and Carolyn Burden, of Tinmouth; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Janice was predeceased by her husband, Gordon L. Frederick, in 2000; two sisters Dot White and Helen Edmonds; half-brother, Jackie Colvin; her father and stepmother Cecil and Marcia Harrington; and mother and stepfather Francis and Madeline Colvin. The family would like to express thanks to Our House, Vermont Visiting Nurses/Hospice, Dr. Kristen Sperber and Kara Duprey for all of their help and support in caring for Janice. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 1, at 2:30 p.m. in the Danby-Scottsville Cemetery in Danby, with a celebration of life to follow at the South Wallingford Grange. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Janice to the Rutland County Humane Society located at 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
