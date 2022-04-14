Janice I. Wilcox EAST WALLINGFORD — The graveside service for Janice I. Wilcox, 72, who died Dec. 21, 2021, will be 1 p.m. April 16, 2022, in East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
Updated: April 14, 2022 @ 12:50 am
