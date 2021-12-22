Janice I. Wilcox EAST WALLINGFORD — Janice I. Wilcox, 72, died Dec. 21, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1949, in Rutland, the daughter of Harrison and Vivian (Wescotte) Peck. She attended Wallingford High School. Mrs. Wilcox was employed by Mac Molding and the Triangle PWC in Bennington. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and fishing. Survivors include three children, Michelle and Lisa Wilcox, both of Rutland, Daniel Wilcox, of East Wallingford; three granddaughters, two great-grandsons; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.