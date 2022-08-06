Janice McLaughlin MENDON — Janice McLaughlin of Mendon passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday August 4, 2022, due to natural causes; she was 93. Janice was born in Rutland on May 4, 1929, the fourth oldest of ten children born to Earl F. Spencer, Sr., and Viola Laird Spencer. She attended Rutland schools and began working at the age of 16; her first job being at Howe’s Coffee Shop in downtown Rutland. On August 2, 1947, she was wed to Joseph McLaughlin, in Rutland. They had been married 57 years at the time of his death on April 27, 2005. She loved and missed him the rest of her days. She worked various jobs, off and on, but for the most part was busy as a wife and the mother to seven children. In the 1960’s, they started a successful building contractor / development business. Janice was the bookkeeper and most likely held the tight purse strings! They enjoyed this time and the many benefits that came with it, such as opportunities to travel out of the country. She once said that she would never have dreamed she’d visit foreign countries. Janice is survived by her seven children, Joseph Jr. of North Carolina, Lynn Johnston of Rutland, Patricia (Thomas) Sheehan of Florida, James “Chaz” (Wendie) of Rutland, Kevin of Rutland, Brian (Michele) of Florida, and Katherine McLaughlin of Mendon. Also surviving are fourteen grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren, her sister Nancy Ridlon of West Rutland, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Earl Jr., Norman and Robert, her sisters Elaine Ransom, Edna Sargeant, Beverly Wood, Sandra Smith and Linda Fabian, as well as her brother-in-law Larry Johnston. At her request, there will be no public services or calling hours. Donations in her name can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Rutland, 7 Albert Cree Dive, Rutland, Vermont ,05701
