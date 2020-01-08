Janice (Rudd) Fairbanks MIDDLEBURY — Janice (Rudd) Fairbanks, 88, formerly of Barrington, RI, and Lake Bomoseen, died peacefully Jan. 4, 2020, in Burlington. She leaves her beloved husband of 66 years, Richard Fairbanks; as well as her children and their spouses John Fairbanks of Georgia, VT, Steven and Maura Fairbanks of Bristol, RI, and Elizabeth and Scott Myers of Cotuit, MA. She also leaves four grandchildren Jori and Madison Fairbanks, Tom and Hunter Myers. She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Goodspeed, and brother, Ralph "Bud" Rudd. A graduate of Granville, NY, High and the University at Albany, SUNY, Janice was a lifelong teacher and librarian in the Rhode Island school systems before retiring to Lake Bomoseen. Calling hours will be held at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY, at 10-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, followed by a memorial service at the United Church of Granville at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice’s name to the Pember Library, 33 West Main St., Granville, NY 12832.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.