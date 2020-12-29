Janie Jones POULTNEY — Jane Marie “Janie” Jones, 66, of Poultney died Friday morning, Dec. 25, 2020, at her sister’s residence in West Rutland. She was born on Aug. 24, 1954, in Proctor, the daughter of Edward J. and Rose (Jurnak) Marchinkoski. Janie grew up in West Rutland graduating from the West Rutland High School in 1972. She married Charles A. “Peanut” Jones on June 2, 1973, in West Rutland. Janie was employed at the General Electric Co. for 39 years until her retirement in 2011. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking and baking. Survivors include her husband, Charles of Poultney; two sons, Kevin Jones (Rebecca Warner) of Orwell and Jeffrey Jones of Poultney; a sister, Marylyn Coloutti (Michael) of West Rutland; three grandchildren, Abigail Warner, Hunter Jones and Cole Jones; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father in 1971; her mother in 2013; and a sister, Kathleen Wood, in 2018. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the springtime in the St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 www.diabetes.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.