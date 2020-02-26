Janine M. (Blanchard) Cook RUTLAND — Janine Blanchard Cook, 66, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at home. Janine was born July 21, 1953, the daughter of Ovila and Faith (Perry) Blanchard. She attended Rutland schools and graduated from Rutland High School in 1971. After graduation, she attended St. Joseph’s College in Bennington, Vermont, and Castleton College. For most of her adult life, she worked in the food service industry in and around Rutland. More recently, she was employed by St. Joseph/Kervick and retired in 2019. Janine was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Patricia Smith; and two brothers, Thomas and Robert Blanchard. She is survived by her son, Nathan S. Cook (the light of her life); two brothers, John (Doris) of Chuluota, Florida, and Michael (Mary) of Pittsford, Vermont; three nephews, Todd, Jay and Shane Blanchard and their spouses; and a niece, Robin Demers. She is also survived by her former husband and father of her son, George Cook; her dedicated friend, Bettye Varricchione; as well as several great-nieces and -nephews. At this time, there will be no calling hours or services. The family encourages you to make a donation to a charity of your choice in Janine’s memory. Arrangements are being made by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.