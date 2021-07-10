Janipher Ripley rites BRANDON — The memorial service for Janipher "Jan" Ripley, 84, who died July 2, 2021, was held Friday, July 9, at Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, officiated. Jean Childers was pianist and organist. Soloist was choir director Gene Childers. Family and friends shared remembrances. Michael Carter offered a poem. Private burial followed in Pine Hill Cemetery. A reception took place in the church hall. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
