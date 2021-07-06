Janipher Ripley BRANDON — Janipher “Jan” Ripley, age 84, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. “Jan” was born on Election Day, Nov. 3, 1936, on her grandmother and grandfather’s farm, Elm View Farm, in Hamilton, New York. She was the daughter of Henry and Dorothy (Snyder) Burgess. She grew up in Hamilton, New York, where she received her early education. She graduated from Hamilton Central High School, class of 1954. She earned her degree from Oswego State Teachers College, class of 1958. On July 20, 1957, she married Robert "Bob" Ripley, at the Park Methodist Church in Hamilton, New York. In 1960, they moved to Brandon. “Jan” worked for Seth Clifford, at the local Sears store in Brandon, was an office secretary for Dr. Arthur Dick and Dr. John Dick. She served as a school secretary at Seminary Hill School and Neshobe School and worked part time at Kamuda’s Market in Pittsford. Her interest included being with family and friends. She especially loved having sleepovers with her grandchildren, making ice cream, playing cards and watching movies. She was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying all athletic events, and was viewed as the official scorekeeper. She was a member of the Brandon Congregational Church and served on the Board of Deacons, Prudential Board, Flower Committee and Hospitality Committee. She was a longtime member of the church choir and Festival Singers. She was a member of Marble Chapter #80 Order of The Eastern Star for over 50 years, serving as Matron and District Deputy Grand Matron. She volunteered on several local Blood Drives. She was a volunteer at RRMC. She belonged to a weekly card group, “Hand and Foot.” Surviving are her husband, Robert “Bob” Ripley, of Brandon; daughters, Ellen Ripley Knapp and her husband, Dale, Terrie Ripley Patch and her husband, Tim, all of Brandon, and her son, Rob Ripley and his wife, Beth, of Leicester; seven grandchildren, Hillary Knapp, Kelsey Knapp, Emily Patch Carter, Samantha Patch, Jeritt Patch, Amanda Ripley Quesnel and Katherine Ripley; and great-grandsons, Luke Robert Quesnel and John Matthew Quesnel; her brother, Carl Burgess and his wife, Carol, of Cortland, New York. Two nieces, a nephew and several cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents. The memorial service “In Celebration of Her Life” will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, will officiate. The graveside committal service and burial will follow, in the family lot, in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends in the church hall, for a time of remembrance. Friends may call on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Those who wish to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Brandon Congregational Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 97, Brandon, VT 05733; or to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.