Janis M. LaFaso WEST RUTLAND — Janis Marie LaFaso, 63, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 12, 1958, in Rutland, the daughter of John and Barbara (McCullough) Carroll. She grew up in Rutland. Mrs. LaFaso was employed by Flint Answering service for several years. She was a longtime volunteer at Turning Point. She enjoyed music, playing the guitar, reading and writing poems. Survivors include her husband, Brian “John” LaFaso, whom she married Sept. 21, 2013; a son, Christopher M. Horwedel; three sisters, Beverly Little, of Castleton, Linda Renner, Diane King, both of Rutland; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. LaFaso was predeceased by two sisters, Rita Carroll and Alicia King. Graveside service will be at a later date in Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, in care of RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
