Janis M. LaFaso WEST RUTLAND — The burial for Janis Marie LaFaso, 63, who died March 4, 2022, will be 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, in Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, in care of RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.