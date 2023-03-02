Jared C. Burnham RUPERT — Jared (Jerry) Chapman Burnham, 84, of Rupert, VT, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, VT. He was the beloved husband of Lucille (Lucy) Frechette Burnham for 23 years. He was born April 16, 1938 in New Britain, CT the son of the late Charles Theodore “Ted” Burnham and Virginia LeMay Burnham. Jared grew up in Clinton, CT and attended Clinton Schools. He graduated from Morgan High School the class of 1956. He joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years attaining the grade E-6 and was honorably discharged. He moved to central Connecticut where he worked in the spring and metal stamping industry for 40 years. In 2001 he retired to oversee the building of their new home in Rupert, VT. Jared and his wife have lived in Rupert since 2004. He loved hunting and fishing throughout the United States and Canada. Jared was a member of the Bristol, CT Elks Lodge #1010 for 53 years. Jared leaves behind his wife Lucille and his two children, Dale John Burnham and Mari Jeanne Hanson and four grandchildren and one great grandchild, all of Florida. Jared is also survived by Lucille’s children, Steven and Michael Daly and their wives, Dori and Kim and their children, Jake, Grace, Alyssa and Emma all of Connecticut. He leaves behind a brother, Richard Kent Burnham of Washington, CT and a sister, Faye Gates Gourley of Kittery, ME. No services will be held at this time. In his memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Rupert Vol. Fire Dept, P.O. Box 68, West Rupert, VT 05776, the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or a charity of one’s choice. To sign the online guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com Funeral arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem, NY.
