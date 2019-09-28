Jarrod M. Armstrong RUTLAND — Jarrod M. Armstrong, 28, died Sept. 24, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born Feb. 28, 1991, in Germany, the son of Keith W. and Lynn M. (Jankowski) Armstrong. He graduated in 2009 from Proctor High School. Mr. Armstrong enjoyed hiking, fishing and visiting the Proctor Waterfalls. Survivors include his mother, sister Aubrey Armstrong and maternal grandmother Marjorie Carleton, all of Rutland; a daughter, Harlee E. Armstrong, of New Hampshire; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father in 2012. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Brandon United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.