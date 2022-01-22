Jason A. Anzback RUTLAND — Jason was a brilliant artist and animal lover. He loved animals and they loved him freely. Wild birds would land on his shoulders for a brief second before flying away. He never met a dog that didn't adore him and he loved them right back. With his art, he depicted a world in which he saw landscapes, people, cars and cities beautifully rendered and crafted with care. He was impulsive, passionate, talented, and had a deep capacity for love. Born Nov. 25, 1983, in New York City, he spent his early years in Louisville, Kentucky, before moving with his mother to Vermont. He is survived by his mother, Cecile Johnston, of Cabot, Vermont; siblings, Sarah Coffman, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ferdinand Sawyer, of Portland, Oregon; father, Harald Anzback, of Pownal, Vermont; grandparents, Janet Sawyer and Jerome Tauber, of New York City; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and chosen family who cared deeply about him. His sudden death, Dec. 28, 2021, has left us heartbroken and we ask that you plant trees, feed birds, donate to an animal shelter, and support artists in his memory. He will be remembered at a celebration of life at a future date and buried in East Hampton, New York. “Can’t speak for now, but I promise you forever.” — from Riptide by Jason Anzback.
