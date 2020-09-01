Jason A. Beayon rites CASTLETON — The graveside service for Jason Allen Beayon, 28, who died while in South Carolina, was held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Tinmouth Cemetery. The Rev. Holly Ross officiated. Words of remembrance were by his brother, Steve. Memorial contributions may be made to Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743, to establish an educational trust fund for his daughters.
