Jason A. Beayon CASTLETON — Jason Allen Beayon, 28, died in South Carolina. He was born April 26, 1992, in Rutland, the son of Stephen E. Beayon and Beverly A. Fortier. He attended Fair Haven Union High School. Mr. Beayon was employed by area companies as a store clerk and in food service. He enjoyed fishing, music, watching wrestling and hockey, and was a Boston Bruins fan. Survivors include his daughters, Kairi and Gemma, and their mother, Nadia; his parents; siblings, Kimberly, Caitlyn, Aimee, Steve and Michael; his girlfriend; Sara; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. The graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in Tinmouth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743 to establish an educational trust fund for his daughters.
