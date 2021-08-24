Jason A.J. Rozell RUTLAND — Jason A.J. Rozell, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, from a brief illness. Born June 30, 1985, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the beloved son of Thomas and Suzanne (Derby) Stewart, of Sauquoit, New York. Growing up, Jason loved the ocean and the yearly family vacations in Maine. He spent many years as a Boy Scout, mentored by his father, proudly advancing to the rank of Eagle Scout. Jason attended Sauquoit Valley High School, graduating Class of 2003, then enlisted in the United States Army in September of that year. His basic combat training was in Fort Benning, Georgia, where he earned the Army Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Advanced Individual Training continued at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he was awarded the Mission Occupation Specialty as Unit Supply Specialist/Unit Armorer. Jason was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment as the Unit Supply Specialist. Jason was first deployed to Iraq where he earned the Combat Action Badge, The Army Achievement Medal, The Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and his first Overseas Ribbon. His second deployment to Afghanistan earned him The Army Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, The NATO Medal, The Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars and his second Overseas Ribbon. He was then reassigned to South Korea as a Unit Supply Sergeant in the 2nd Infantry Division where he was awarded his second Army Achievement Medal, The Korean Defense Service Medal and his third Overseas Ribbon. Jason was honorably discharged from the Army at the rank of Sergeant after nine years of active service and awarded his third Army Achievement Medal, three U.S. Army Good Conduct Medals, 10th Mountain Division, 25th Infantry Division, 1st Marine Division, and the 1st Infantry Division Combat Shoulder Sleeve Insignia Former Wartime Service Combat Patches and three Overseas Service Bars. Upon returning home, he attended Mohawk Valley Community College then continued through the Stafford Technical Center to become an electrician. He was currently employed by the IBEW Local 300 in Burlington, Vermont, working towards becoming a journeyman. Above all else, Jason was a family man and proud veteran. He adored his wife, Abigail, their infant daughter, Aviana, and all his children. Spending time with family was his greatest joy. He loved the outdoors, camping, hiking and was able to fulfill his love of snowboarding while working at the snowshed on Killington Mountain. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Genevieve and Joseph Kelley and Claire Stewart. Besides his parents, left to cherish his memory is his wife, Abigail; his children, including twin sons, Ethan and Evan Rozell, Alexis Rozell, Damon Rozell, Aviana Rozell, Ibane Earle and Angelin Zins; his sister, Teia Rozell and Ali Hedhili with her children, Jason’s goddaughter, Ashley Shelanskey and Alex Lensbower; mother- and father-in-law, Brenda and Rick Miles; sister-in-law, Lindsay Miles and Martin Pellegrino; brother-in-law, Ricky Miles and Jocelin Flynn and his daughter, Cecilia; aunts and uncles, Debbie and Rodney Grant, Donna and Anthony Manfredi, Barbara and Aaron Timmons, along with their families, Joseph Kelley and Jessica Gibson and his children, Christopher and Jennifer, Michael Stewart and his children, Melissa and Michael, Deborah and Steven Finch and their children, Steven, David and Kerry, Edward Stewart and his son, Jonathan, Joseph and Ann Stewart and their sons, Joseph and Zackery, Lisa and Richard Churchill and their children, Ryan and Andrea, along with all of their families. He is also survived by cousins, Keith and Katie Rozell and their daughters, Lyla and Evelyn, Audrey Grandchamp and her children, Anabella and Dominick Parker, Sandie and Mark Loseby and their sons, Joshua Loseby and Dylan Burke and their children, Melody Burke, Owen and Kaiden Loseby; and his half-sister, Nikya Rozell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, New York. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, New York, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, one hour before the Mass at St. Michael’s Church. A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted in the Gerald B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Pallbearers will be Teia Rozell, Joe Kelley, Joe Stewart, Matt Leathe, Pete Grzesik, Dale Pfendler and Dave Deihl. Honorary pallbearers are Ethan and Evan Rozell. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in care of Thomas Stewart for the future benefit of Jason’s seven children. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
