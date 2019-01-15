Jason M. Smith PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Jason Michael "Frank" Smith, 49, died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Portsmouth General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was a 1987 graduate of Mill River Union High School, and a 1989 graduate of St. Joseph College, with a degree in business management. Following graduation from college, he was employed for many years as business manager for the Rutland Pharmacy, Springfield Pharmacy and Lebanon Pharmacy. He later owned the Castleton Pharmacy, and most recently was employed by Rochester Drug Company. He was also the boys' varsity basketball coach at Mill River Union High School for several years. Family was very important to Jason, and he had great pride and love for his sons, Ben and Ian. In turn, he was much loved by his family, whose lives he touched in a very unique way. Jason enjoyed all sports, especially golf, and served as president of the Rutland Country Club. The music of Neal Young and Frank Sinatra were also favorites. "My Way" held special meaning to Jason. He married Christine Taggart on Sept. 24, 2011. He is survived by his wife, Christine, of Portsmouth; sons, Benjamin Smith, of Castleton, and Ian Smith, of Rutland Town; mother, Jessica Smith, of Wallingford; father, Howard Smith, of Ticonderoga, NY; brothers, Justin (Bekah) Smith, of Wilmington, NC, and Jerrod Smith, of North Hamden, CT; aunts, Eleanore Delong, Kathleen Barker, Monica (Mike) Amato, Mona (Peter) Rickert and Patricia (Jeff) Plesko; uncles, Kerry (Joan) Csizmesia and Terry (Mary Ellen) Csizmesia; an amazing nephew, Noah; two adored nieces, Keely and Eda; cousins, John, Patrick, Shannon, Meaghan, Ryan, Jade, Adam, Jeb, Jennifer, Katie, Monica, Morgan, Patty-Ann, Kyle, Malcolm and Miranda; and the mother of his children, Mary (McGuiness) Smith. He was predeceased by his beloved grandparents, Frederick and Eleanore Csizmesia; a cherished aunt, Pamela Smith; a loving uncle, Freddy Csizmesia; and a special cousin, Shane Csizmesia. Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 17, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. Patrick's Church in Wallingford. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Thoroughbreds restaurant in Wallingford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mill River Athletic Fund, 2321 Middle Road, North Clarendon, VT 05759.
