Jason M. Smith WALLINGFORD — The funeral service for Jason Michael "Frank" Smith, 49, who died Jan. 12, 2019, was held Thursday, Jan. 17, at St. Patrick's Church. Officiating were Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois and the Rev. Richard Tinney. Burial followed in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Jerrod Smith presented a family tribute. Music was by Lori Routhier and Matthew Taggart. Ushers were Kerry Csizmesia and Terry Csizmesia. Bearers were Benjamin Smith, Ian Smith, Jody Hall, Glen Cuttitta, Tom Spencer, Peter Peck and Steve Hochberg. Honorary bearers were Kerry Csizmesia, Terry Csizmesia, Sherwood Delong, William Taggart, Gary Tobin, Andy Blanchard, Andrea Fleming, Laura Norton, Pam White, Amy Sinos and David Colossal. Readers were Jeb Smith, Adam Smith, Glenn Cuttitta and Michael Amato. Gifts were presented by Benjamin and Ian Smith, Noah Smith, and Keely and Eda Smith. A reception followed at Sal's in Wallingford. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
