Jaxton Notte WEST RUTLAND — Jaxton L. Notte, 9-month-old infant, passed away unexpectedly May 14, 2021, at his home in West Rutland. He was born in Rutland Aug. 5, 2020, the son of Dillon and Carrie DuPrey Notte. Our hearts are broken at the loss of our 9-month-old Jaxton. He gave us all such joy in the short time he was with us. His precious smile from ear to ear and his laughter would melt your heart. Jaxton's sky blue eyes, when he looked at you, would send your heart in a spiral with love. He will forever be in our hearts, we are sure our Dear Lord will fit him with wings to forever be our little Angel. Jaxton was predeceased by his Grandfather George DuPrey Sr. and Great-Great-Grandfather Wallace Arcese, his Great-Great-Grandma and Grampa Luigi and Dorothy Notte. Jaxton is survived by his Dad Dillon Notte and his Mom Carrie DuPrey; his 2-year-old brother, Thomas Notte; his Aunty Kelsie and Uncle George DuPrey Jr. and Aunt Sheri DuPrey; his Grandfather Brian Notte and Sarah Rogers; his Aunty Felicia; his Grandmother Sabra Notte and Mike Steele; his Great-Grandma and Great-Grandpa, Carol and Paul Brown; his Great Papa and Great Mema, Nick and Rose Notte; and his Aunty Sara and Uncle Andy Web. This is along with many more relatives and friends who loved this little bundle so much and have broken hearts and so many prayers being sent for our “Little Man” Squeaker! We pray our family who has left us will take Jaxton into Heaven with them and keep him in a loving embrace until we all get there to hold him again. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A reception will follow. Contributions may be made to the Notte Family, PO Box 6, West Rutland, VT 05777. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.