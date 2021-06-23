Jaymie Lynn Ploof RUTLAND — Jaymie Lynn Ploof, 45, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 13, 1976, in Rutland, the daughter of Burton and Janice (Ainsworth) Ploof. She graduated from Rutland High School. Ms. Ploof enjoyed swimming and listening to music. Survivors include three sons, Jordan, Joshua, Mykle; two sisters, Lisa, Jeannie; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and three brothers, Shane, Collin, David. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
