Jayne A. Davidson GOSHEN -- Jayne Ashley Davidson, age 66, died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Jayne was born in Wakefield, MA, on April 26, 1952. She was the daughter of Ashley and Priscilla (Tibbetts) Davidson. She grew up in Wakefield where she received her early education and graduated from Wakefield High School, class of 1970. She received her associate degree from Greenfield (MA) Community College. She furthered her education at Castleton College earning her bachelor’s degree, class of 1973. She had worked as program coordinator at Brandon Training School from 1974 until the school’s closing in 1993. She continued working for the State of Vermont at the Department of Social Services. She earned her Master’s in Special Education from St. Joseph’s College in 1986. She retired in June of this year, but continued working until November. She enjoyed arts and crafts, oil painting and gardening. She was an avid reader, enjoyed hiking, kayaking, the Boston Red Sox and loved animals. Surviving is her husband, Richard “Rick” Toman, of Goshen, whom she married July 5, 1987, in Middle Granville, NY; one son, R. Tyler Davidson-Toman, of Ira, and a daughter, Emily Davidson-Toman, of Durham, NC; and two sisters Gaile Fowler, of Plymouth, MA, and Lorna Connelly, of Wakefield, MA; two nieces Regan Fowler and Camryn Fowler Boyington, both of Plymouth, MA, and two nephews Ashley Connelly, of Wakefield, MA, and Wesley Connelly, of Andover, MA. Several grandnieces and -nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents and a cherished brother-in-law, William Connelly. The memorial service “In Celebration of Her Life” will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, will officiate. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at the Goshen Town Hall, for a time of remembrance. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to The Foley Cancer Clinic, c/o Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.