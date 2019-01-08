Jayne Ashley Davidson rites GOSHEN — The memorial service for Jayne Ashley Davidson, 66, who died Dec. 28, 2018, was held Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, officiated. Kent Baker was the organist. Rick Reddington was the musician. Eulogies were offered by her son, Tyler, and daughter, Emily. A reception followed at Goshen Town Hall. Private burial will be at a later date. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
